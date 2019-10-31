BOJ's Kuroda: Won't hesitate to ease further if risks rise

Further comments by Kuroda





Adjusted forward guidance shows BOJ's easing stance

BOJ has continued with very powerful easing persistently

To conduct policy with extra easing in mind

BOJ has various policy options when it comes to further easing

If there is any comparison to the BOJ trying to talk up their willingness to ease and their ability to add more stimulus, you can relate it to the story of the boy who cried wolf.





Traditionally, easing talk equates to a weaker currency but when you are out of options, it has a bit of a reverse effect - like what we're seeing with the BOJ.





As such, when the wolf really comes (BOJ does introduce more easing), expect there to be no help (markets will bid up the yen because this additional "powerful" easing is a bluff).



