BOJ's Masai says there will be more easing without hesitation if needed
Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai speech
- downside risks to Japan's economy, prices have subsided somewhat but remain high
- BOJ must ease without hesitation if risks materialise, increase chance economy will lose momentum for hitting price goal
- it is natural concerns emerging that prolonged global low rates could encourage firms, investors to take on more risk
- I am aware of such concerns, including how declining rates of return on pension products could have negative impact on economic activity
- it is still indispensable that japan persistently continue with current monetary easing to overcome deflation completely
- BOJ will devise measures considered necessary at the time, conduct policy in appropriate manner with eye on pros, cons of its policy
- global economy expected to grow moderately on the whole, though it will take some time for growth pace to pick up
- Japan's economy to continue expanding moderately as a trend
- some positive signs seen in external demand, consumption likely to increase gradually as impact of tax hike peters out
- must be vigilant to impact of coronavirus on global economy, Japan's corporate and household sentiment
- key to outlook for Japan's domestic demand is whether moderate uptrend in consumption will be sustained
