BOJ's Suzuki says benefits of monetary easing exceeding costs for now

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki 

  • must be mindful demerits of prolonged, low-interest rate environment are accumulating, could affect Japan's financial system stability
  • massive low-rate loans offered to pandemic-hit firms could push down financial institutions' margin for longer period of time
  • part of banks' increasing loans to pandemic-hit firms could sour, push up banks' credit costs
  • if second, third wave of infections emerges, Japan commercial banks' credit costs could balloon to levels hit during Lehman crisis
  • effect of monetary easing could be curtailed if firms pile up savings instead of using profits to boost wages, capex
  • BOJ's monetary policy framework is functioning, benefits of monetary easing exceeding costs for now
  • Jpan's financial institutions have strong buffers, but problem is what could happen ahead
  • if impact of pandemic is bigger than expected, worsening economy could hurt financial system which then weighs further on growth 

boj suzuki



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose