Brainard Q&A: I am paying close attention to market developments

Context matters in assessing progress on inflation

We have looked at asset valuations recently and we are seeing some signs of stretched valuations but they're not broad at this juncture

Burst of transitory bubble seems more probable than durable shift above inflation target

There is a lot of slack in the unemployment rate when you add in 4m discouraged workers and people dropping out, it's 10%

Market developments last week caught my eye



I would be concerned if I saw disorderly conditions or persistent rises in yields that threaten our goals

I watch these bond market developments 'very carefully'

I would be concerned if I saw disorderly conditions or persistent rises in yields that threaten our goals





Treasury yields have ticked fractionally higher on this.




