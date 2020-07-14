Brainard Q&A: We have to be attentive to the risk that inflation expectations could drift lower

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Brainard takes questions after her speech

  • Uncertainty is unusually high
  • Recovery will face headwinds for some time
  • We expect financial markets to be forward looking. A decoupling isn't unusual
  • Some of the greatest impacts in the economy are hitting small business and that's not well-reflected in indexes of large stocks
  • Cost-benefit of negative rates not attractive in the US

Watch her live here:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose