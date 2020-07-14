Brainard Q&A: We have to be attentive to the risk that inflation expectations could drift lower
Brainard takes questions after her speech
- Uncertainty is unusually high
- Recovery will face headwinds for some time
- We expect financial markets to be forward looking. A decoupling isn't unusual
- Some of the greatest impacts in the economy are hitting small business and that's not well-reflected in indexes of large stocks
- Cost-benefit of negative rates not attractive in the US
Watch her live here: