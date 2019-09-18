Brazil's central bank cuts benchmark rate by 50bps

Banco Central do Brasil: "That's not a rate cut, THIS is a rate cut!"

50bps cut from Brazil's central bank.

decision was unanimous

consolidation of benign inflation outlook should give room for additional policy stimulus

says economic data since last meeting consistent with gradual recovery

global economic outlook uncertain, risks of greater slowdown persist

underlying inflation at comfortable levels

sees inflation moving back to target over the relevant time horizon, which includes 2020 calendar yearbut sees inflation risk in both directions

Cut to 5.5%, which I think is the lowest seen in Brazil?












