Brazil's central bank cuts benchmark rate by 50bps

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Banco Central do Brasil: "That's not a rate cut, THIS is a rate cut!"

50bps cut from Brazil's central bank. 
  • decision was unanimous
  • consolidation of benign inflation outlook should give room for additional policy stimulus
  • says economic data since last meeting consistent with gradual recovery
  • global economic outlook uncertain, risks of greater slowdown persist
  • underlying inflation at comfortable levels
  • sees inflation moving back to target over the relevant time horizon, which includes 2020 calendar yearbut sees inflation risk in both directions
Headlines via Reuters 

Cut to 5.5%, which I think is the lowest seen in Brazil?

ForexLive
