Big data week coming up for CAD traders - Tuesday's is the most important before the BoC meeting

The Bank of Canada meet on October 30 (ie next week)

Om Tuesday, 22 October though we get the closely watched Bank of Canada update to its Business Outlook Survey

for Q3 2019

due at 1430 GMT

Via RBC, in summary:

the most important release before the BoC's October MPR release

Canadian data - both soft and hard - have held up relatively well overall and we do not expect a paradigm shift in the BOS, though do see the headline indicator somewhat weaker than the last iteration

Beyond the survey data, the BoC's commentary is probably more important than usual as it could provide additional insights on global influences



ps. ICYMI - Canada election day is today: