Chicago Fed Pres. Evans: US economy is in a very good place
Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans (nonvoting member)Fed's Evans is speaking in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Evans is a nonvoting member in 2020
He says:
- Economy is in a very good place
- Fundamentals are quite good
- Sees 2%-2.5% growth this year, but could be even better
- He expects inflation to reach 1.9% this year, close to 2% goal
- He expects US job growth to decelerate over time (tomorrow the US employment report will be released)
- Current rates position us well to attain 2% inflation
- Iran uncertainties appear evolving in controlled fashion
- He is pretty comfortable with current stance of monetary policy
- The phase 1 trade deal holds open possibility of stabilizing economic uncertainties