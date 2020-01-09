Chicago Fed Pres. Evans: US economy is in a very good place

Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans (nonvoting member)

Fed's Evans is speaking in Milwaukee Wisconsin.  Evans is a nonvoting member in 2020

He says:
  • Economy is in a very good place
  • Fundamentals are quite good
  • Sees 2%-2.5% growth this year, but could be even better
  • He expects inflation to reach 1.9% this year, close to 2% goal
  • He expects US job growth to decelerate over time (tomorrow the US employment report will be released)
  • Current rates position us well to attain 2% inflation
  • Iran uncertainties appear evolving in controlled fashion
  • He is pretty comfortable with current stance of monetary policy
  • The phase 1 trade deal holds open possibility of stabilizing economic uncertainties

