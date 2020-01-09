Chicago Fed Pres. Evans: US economy is in a very good place

Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans (nonvoting member)









He says: Economy is in a very good place



Fundamentals are quite good



Sees 2%-2.5% growth this year, but could be even better



He expects inflation to reach 1.9% this year, close to 2% goal



He expects US job growth to decelerate over time (tomorrow the US employment report will be released)



Current rates position us well to attain 2% inflation



Iran uncertainties appear evolving in controlled fashion



He is pretty comfortable with current stance of monetary policy



The phase 1 trade deal holds open possibility of stabilizing economic uncertainties



ForexLive

Fed's Evans is speaking in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Evans is a nonvoting member in 2020