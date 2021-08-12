China government-affiliated economists say PBOC should cut interest rates

Bloomberg with this piece saying Chinese government economists are calling for monetary policy to be loosened.

Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the economic policy committee at the state-run think tank China Association of Policy Science, says a rate cut won't trigger huge risks nor a jump in p[property prices

Zhang Bin of the government-affiliated think tank Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said the clampdown on so-called "hidden" or off-balance sheet debt held by local governments has reduced Beijing's fiscal firepower, meaning a greater role is needed for monetary policy to support growth.​

More at the link, above. Bloomberg may be gated.





The next scheduled opportunity for the People's Bank of China to cut rates are:

700bn yuan of MLFs mature next week, likely to be rolled - which gives the Bank an opportunity to cut rates on the new MLFs - market analysts are not tipping a change

LPRs will be set next week, on the 20th (loan prime rates), also.





PBOC Governor Li Gang:



