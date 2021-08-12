China government-affiliated economists say PBOC should cut interest rates
Bloomberg with this piece saying Chinese government economists are calling for monetary policy to be loosened.
- Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the economic policy committee at the state-run think tank China Association of Policy Science, says a rate cut won't trigger huge risks nor a jump in p[property prices
- Zhang Bin of the government-affiliated think tank Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said the clampdown on so-called "hidden" or off-balance sheet debt held by local governments has reduced Beijing's fiscal firepower, meaning a greater role is needed for monetary policy to support growth.
More at the link, above. Bloomberg may be gated.
----
The next scheduled opportunity for the People's Bank of China to cut rates are:
700bn yuan of MLFs mature next week, likely to be rolled - which gives the Bank an opportunity to cut rates on the new MLFs - market analysts are not tipping a change
LPRs will be set next week, on the 20th (loan prime rates), also.
PBOC Governor Li Gang: