Clarida Q&A: Virus delivered unprecedented economic below in spring
Clarida speaking at the Brookings institution
Clarida answering questions as he speech at the Brookings institution
Meanwhile San Francisco present Mary Daly is speaking but her comments are not specifically focused on the current economy nor Federal Reserve policy
- Pandemic leveled unprecedented below to economy, which is in a deep hole and we're starting to dig out
- It will take some time to recover
- Long-run price stability is still 2%
- would pushback against any assertions that FOMC cannot achieve goal of 2% inflation