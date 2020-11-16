Clarida Q&A: Virus delivered unprecedented economic below in spring

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Clarida speaking at the Brookings institution

Federal Reserve's Richard Clarida
Clarida answering questions as he speech at the Brookings institution
  • Pandemic leveled unprecedented below to economy, which is in a deep hole and we're starting to dig out
  • It will take some time to recover
  • Long-run price stability is still 2%
  • would pushback against any assertions that FOMC cannot achieve goal of 2% inflation
Meanwhile San Francisco present Mary Daly is speaking but her comments are not specifically focused on the current economy nor Federal Reserve policy
