Coming up soon - eyes on the PBOC yuan reference rate setting again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China has allowed the onshore to weaken, although not as aggressively as many in the market had thought

Estimates for today's mid rate I have seen, 7.0222 and 7.0160

The thing to watch is in what direction and how far from those estimates the rate comes in. Yesterday we had a USD/CNY mid rate well under forecasts (ie a stronger CNY setting than expected) which saw CNH and 'risk' benefit.

offshore yuan update:
----
Earlier news rattling the yuan:
 
