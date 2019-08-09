Coming up soon - eyes on the PBOC yuan reference rate setting again
The People's Bank of China has allowed the onshore to weaken, although not as aggressively as many in the market had thought
Estimates for today's mid rate I have seen, 7.0222 and 7.0160
The thing to watch is in what direction and how far from those estimates the rate comes in. Yesterday we had a USD/CNY mid rate well under forecasts (ie a stronger CNY setting than expected) which saw CNH and 'risk' benefit.
offshore yuan update:
Earlier news rattling the yuan: