ECB board nominee Panetta: Inflation outlook seems to fall short of ECB target

Fabio Panetta is the man nominated to succeed Benoit Coeure once the latter's term comes to an end in 31 December 2019





Calls for accommodataive monetary policy

Incoming information suggests growth slowdown is more protracted than expected

September policy package will provide necessary support to the economy, inflation

Different views in the ECB is a sign of a frank, constructive debate

Evidence indicates that effect of NIRP on the economy has been positive

Risk of side effects of NIRP remains

ECB must be alert to possible unintended consequences of its policies towards the stability of the financial system

I guess we all know which side of the fence he is on and he will do well in succeeding Coeure in that regard. Meanwhile, we are also hearing from another ECB board nominee, Isabel Schnabel (who will replace Sabine Lautenschlaeger):





Accommodative monetary policy continues to be needed

September policy package can be justified by current inflation data

As well as inflation outlook over the medium-term



This all basically sounds like a job interview but we have known for quite a while that Schnabel is a bit more open relative to her German counterparts, though I reckon she may not entirely be a full-fledged conformist in her true nature.



