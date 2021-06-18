ECB extends leverage ratio relief for banks until March 2022

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB says that exceptional circumstances justify the need to extend the leverage ratio relief for banks in the region

This was already rumored earlier in the week here, so it isn't too much of a surprise decision by the ECB. The full release can be found here.

ECB
