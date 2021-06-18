Subscription Confirmed!
The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Gold holds a decent bounce on the day but key resistance up ahead for buyers
Cable extends slump to fresh six-week lows below 100-day moving average
AUD/USD extends fall to lowest levels since December last year
AUD/USD technical analysts will be eyeing Friday's close
Bullard: Fed must remain 'nimble' on policy
ECB extends leverage ratio relief for banks until March 2022
BOJ's Kuroda: Fed could begin tapering given solid economic recovery, rising inflation
BOJ's Kuroda: Need to continue monetary easing to achieve 2% inflation even after virus crisis is contained
BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if needed