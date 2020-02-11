ECB Lagarde: Monetary policy can't be only game in town
Prepared text from Lagarde's testimony at Strasbourg European parliament
- Monetary policy can't the only game in town
- Side effects of policy become greater with time
- We want to assess whether a central bank digital currency could serve a clear purpose for the public and support the ECB's objectives
- euro area growth momentum has been snowing since the start of 2018, largely on account of global uncertainties in weaker international trade
- monitoring growth is also weaken pressure on prices and inflation remains some distance below are medium-term aim
- euro area area unemployment at 7.4% is at its lowest since May 2008
