ECB Lagarde: Monetary policy can't be only game in town

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Prepared text from Lagarde's testimony at Strasbourg European parliament

  • Monetary policy can't the only game in town
  • Side effects of policy become greater with time
  • We want to assess whether a central bank digital currency could serve a clear purpose for the public and support the ECB's objectives
  • euro area growth momentum has been snowing since the start of 2018, largely on account of global uncertainties in weaker international trade
  • monitoring growth is also weaken pressure on prices and inflation remains some distance below are medium-term aim
  • euro area area unemployment at 7.4% is at its lowest since May 2008
The full text of the prepared text can be found HERE
