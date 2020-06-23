ECB's de Cos: Central bank remains committed to avoid financial fragmentation
Comments by ECB governing council member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos
- ECB stands ready to adjust all of its tools
- Sees more favourable economic performance in 2H 2020
- But considerable uncertainty remains
- EU should create permanent macroeconomic stabilisation fiscal mechanism to allow for greater risk sharing
Some token remarks there by de Cos. Nothing that is really too new or stands out as compared to recent commentary by ECB policymakers.