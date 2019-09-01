ECB's De Cos on policy - notes increasing risks, increasing uncertainty, inflation miss

Governor of the Spanish Central Bank and thus monetary policy maker at the European Central Bank Pablo Hernandez de Cos speaking voer the weekend.

In a nutshell he noted growth risks are to the downside, citing

Brexit … "a focus of first-order uncertainty for the global economy and, especially, for the rest of the EU"

political situation in Italy

China's economic slowdown,

vulnerabilities in emerging economies

trade war



