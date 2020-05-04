ECB's de Guindos: ECB is playing its part, others must too

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





Current level of uncertainty is high

The ECB relaxed TLTRO conditions and introduced PELTROs in its latest monetary policy decision last week, adding to the host of measures that they have undertaken over the past two months in order to deal with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.





de Guindos' headline remark is but another jibe at euro area governments to try and get something done quickly - which we all know that won't happen any time soon.



