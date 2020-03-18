ECB's de Guindos: Effects from coronavirus could last for weeks or months

Expects coronavirus to have a temporary effect on economies

de Guindos
  • It is very important for EU governments to act in a coordinated manner
  • Coronavirus is not a financial crisis, it is a health crisis
  • ECB stands ready to act with bold measures if necessary
  • ECB has tools at its disposal, can buy debt with 'flexibility'
The last two lines echoes the special statement earlier in response to Holzmann's remarks. Goes to show how "united" the governing council really is. But they're running out of policy space and the world knows it. Just that they have to keep putting on the current facade.

