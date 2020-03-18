ECB's de Guindos: Effects from coronavirus could last for weeks or months

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
Video: Why more coronavirus black swans are coming
-
Why China recovering quickly from coronavirus will be a curse
-
This is where the moral hazard from the 2008 bank bailout becomes extraordinarily costly
-
The funding squeeze is arguably the key story in the market this morning
-
Gold: Pills against uncertainty
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
The Atlanta Fed GDPNow 1Q growth up to 3.1% from 2.9% yesterday
-
Bank of Canada says it will not be announcing new measures today
-
Bailey: We watch sterling very carefully, we take not of the recent fall
-
BOC's Poloz to speak alongside fin min (last time he cut rates)
-
ECB's Holzmann: Monetary toolbox is 'well equipped'