ECB's de Guindos: Inflation expectations are still anchored
Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
I made some points back at the start of October here as to why we are not heading towards a situation where wage-price spirals are going to take place, but that doesn't mean that central banks are excused from not doing anything at all in response.
- Important to avoid wage-price spiral
The more dangerous risks associated with stagflation may not be a big threat now but persistently high inflation in itself is a problem that can't be ignored.
Euro area inflation expectations have jumped back up above 2% today, the first time since the end of October. Go figure.