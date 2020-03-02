ECB's de Guindos: Market reaction in part due to valuations, as they were stretched
More from de Guindos:
- Valuations 'were a little bit stretched'
- It's important that the ECB not overreact in short term
- Central banks aren't almighty in fighting virus
Earlier, de Guindos said the central banks remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the virus. He said that the ECB stands ready to adjust all instruments as appropriate.
It was a similar statement to the BOJ and ECB but he also used it as a fresh opportunity to call for fiscal action.
More:
- My impression is that the euro is not going to do much and is going to hover around 1.10