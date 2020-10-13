ECB's Knot: Economic growth in Europe seems to be slowing
Comments by ECB governing council member, Klaas Knot
- Economic damage from second virus wave probably less dramatic than first wave
- Too early to say if ECB emergency support measures need to be extended
Knot may be a perennial hawk on the ECB board but the comments above pretty much reflects the wait-and-see approach the central bank is largely adopting currently.
Despite signs of a slower recovery pace going into Q4, the ECB is still not giving away too much on whether or not they will be increasing PEPP stimulus going into next year.