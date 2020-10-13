ECB's Knot: Economic growth in Europe seems to be slowing

Comments by ECB governing council member, Klaas Knot

Economic damage from second virus wave probably less dramatic than first wave

Too early to say if ECB emergency support measures need to be extended

Knot may be a perennial hawk on the ECB board but the comments above pretty much reflects the wait-and-see approach the central bank is largely adopting currently.





Despite signs of a slower recovery pace going into Q4, the ECB is still not giving away too much on whether or not they will be increasing PEPP stimulus going into next year.



