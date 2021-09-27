ECB's Lagarde: Baseline scenario remains that inflation stays below 2% target over medium-term

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde





There are some factors that could lead to stronger price pressures than anticipated

But there are limited signs of such a risk so far

ECB continues to view this inflation upswing as largely temporary

Growth outlook continues to be uncertain, dependent on pandemic evolution

We remain committed to preserving these favourable financing conditions

Necessary for a robust recovery to restore inflation to pre-pandemic level







Adding to that, expect the so-called baseline scenario to include stepping up APP purchases eventually as they would look to ease the transition post-PEPP next year.

This is a roundabout way of saying that they will not be looking to tighten policy whatsoever even as inflation pressures are increasing, as they still view it as transient.