ECB's Lagarde: Baseline scenario remains that inflation stays below 2% target over medium-term
Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde
This is a roundabout way of saying that they will not be looking to tighten policy whatsoever even as inflation pressures are increasing, as they still view it as transient.
- There are some factors that could lead to stronger price pressures than anticipated
- But there are limited signs of such a risk so far
- ECB continues to view this inflation upswing as largely temporary
- Growth outlook continues to be uncertain, dependent on pandemic evolution
- We remain committed to preserving these favourable financing conditions
- Necessary for a robust recovery to restore inflation to pre-pandemic level
Adding to that, expect the so-called baseline scenario to include stepping up APP purchases eventually as they would look to ease the transition post-PEPP next year.