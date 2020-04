Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

The level of the euro is fine

Would like to see a bit more inflation

ECB will ensure policy is transmitted to the entirety of the Eurozone

Well, I think with all the measures that they have put up and what not, they may prefer the currency a little lower just to help out on the inflation front. But considering the circumstances all over the world, I reckon there's no need to complain at this stage.