ECB's Lane: Current inflation rate is "unsatisfactory"

Further commentary by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





Trusts that monetary stimulus will allow inflation to grow

Sees Eurozone economic recovery in the next year or two

Economy is growing less than hoped, but does not expect a recession

If 1% core inflation is "unsatisfactory", the bad news is that things are likely to get worse before they get better in the coming months. We'll have to wait and see how that could potentially shake up policy action in the ECB next year.



