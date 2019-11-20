ECB's Lane: Current inflation rate is "unsatisfactory"
Further commentary by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane
- Trusts that monetary stimulus will allow inflation to grow
- Sees Eurozone economic recovery in the next year or two
- Economy is growing less than hoped, but does not expect a recession
If 1% core inflation is "unsatisfactory", the bad news is that things are likely to get worse before they get better in the coming months. We'll have to wait and see how that could potentially shake up policy action in the ECB next year.