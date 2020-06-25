ECB's Rehn on German court ruling: We have found pragmatic, sensible way to move forward
Comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn, to HandelsblattRehn says that the ECB has found a 'pragmatic, sensible' way to move forward without questioning the independence of the central bank, when asked on the recent German constitutional court ruling on its QE program last month.
Just be aware that the latest development in this space is that the ECB has reportedly submitted some documents to the German judges to prove that its policy measures are 'proportionate' in order to try and settle the dispute.
In any case, the expectation is that both sides will reach some form of compromise before the August deadline and so this isn't so much a factor for markets at the moment.