ECB's Schnabel: Inflation is not dead

Just because inflation is as low as it is now, it does not mean it no longer exists

Globalisation has had a dampening effect on price developments

We expect inflation to spike in 2021 from the current negative levels

Inflation should be bolstered by rising energy prices, expired German tax cut

There might be a price surge in services if vaccination happens faster

But such a development should not be confused with a sustained rise in inflation

This would therefore, not have a material impact on ECB monetary policy

There are no signs that one should worry about inflation being too high for now

An interesting read but it pretty much reaffirms that the ECB is not going to look to change much in terms of policy even if inflation developments start to turn for the better in the next 6-12 months at least.