Even Russia's central bank head says inflation is transitory (hopes 7% will be the top!)

ArticleBody Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (better known as the Bank of Russia) Elvira Nabiullina remarks:

  • says annual inflation could hit around 7% in September, we hope this will be its peak 
  • inflation could significantly deviate from our 4% target for a prolonged period 
  • says we "act carefully" when making key rate decision in times of uncertainty
  • says inflation to return to 4% target in second half of 2022 

Speaking in an interview.
Headlines via Reuters 


