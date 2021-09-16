Even Russia's central bank head says inflation is transitory (hopes 7% will be the top!)
ArticleBody Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (better known as the Bank of Russia) Elvira Nabiullina remarks:
- says annual inflation could hit around 7% in September, we hope this will be its peak
- inflation could significantly deviate from our 4% target for a prolonged period
- says we "act carefully" when making key rate decision in times of uncertainty
- says inflation to return to 4% target in second half of 2022
Headlines via Reuters