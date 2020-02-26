Ex-Fed head Yellen says its conceivable that the coronavirus could push the US into recession

Ex Chair of the Federal Reserve System Janet Yellen speaking

  • Virus could have a significant impact on Europe
  • some risk but the US outlook is basically good
Coming up at the bottom of the hour, Trump speaks at a presser on the coronavirus

