Fed Chair Powell & FOMC colleagues are looking at a new set of labor market indicators

Bloomberg with a piece summarising the new set of indicators in Powell's "Dashboard" of the employment market, including:

  • Black unemployment, 
  • wage growth for low-wage workers
  • labor force participation for those without college degrees
UBS say the Federal Reserve is now viewing full employment as being 
  • to see businesses compete for workers at every part of the income distribution

Here is the Bloomberg link for more, useful background indeed. 

