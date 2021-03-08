Fed Chair Powell & FOMC colleagues are looking at a new set of labor market indicators
Bloomberg with a piece summarising the new set of indicators in Powell's "Dashboard" of the employment market, including:
- Black unemployment,
- wage growth for low-wage workers
- labor force participation for those without college degrees
UBS say the Federal Reserve is now viewing full employment as being
- to see businesses compete for workers at every part of the income distribution
Here is the Bloomberg link for more, useful background indeed.