Fed Chair Powell says recent vaccine news is very positive for the medium term

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell comments in prepared testimony:

  • says outlook for US economy uncertain, will depend on virus
  • economic activity has continued to recover, but pace of improvement has moderated
  • says overall rebound in household spending due in part to federal aid
  • pace of improvement in labour market has moderated
  • Fed's actions have unlocked almost $2 tln of funding to support businesses, nonprofits, local governments
  • rise in covid-19 cases is concerning, could prove challenging for next few months
  • committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy
  • vaccine news is very positive for the medium term; challenges, uncertainties remain

