Fed Chair Powell to speak Wednesday US time - and again soon after

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Powell is to speak at a Peterson Institute for International Economics event (webinar),  Wednesday 13 May at 1300GMT

  • He is billed to discuss his economic outlook, but is also to expected to address monetary policy (more on this below)
  • text with a Q&A to follow 
Also, a note for the diary - Powell has been scheduled to speak again on May 21 at a Fed event (addressing the pandemic specifically). I haven't got a time for this yet. Brainard will speak at the same event.

 Powell and Brainard, with some guy talking about his recent fishing trip, I guess ??? 

See here for global coronavirus case data
