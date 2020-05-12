Fed Chair Powell to speak Wednesday US time - and again soon after

Fed's Powell is to speak at a Peterson Institute for International Economics event (webinar), Wednesday 13 May at 1300GMT



He is billed to discuss his economic outlook, but is also to expected to address monetary policy (more on this below)



text with a Q&A to follow

Also, a note for the diary - Powell has been scheduled to speak again on May 21 at a Fed event (addressing the pandemic specifically). I haven't got a time for this yet. Brainard will speak at the same event.





