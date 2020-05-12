Fed Chair Powell to speak Wednesday US time - and again soon after
Fed's Powell is to speak at a Peterson Institute for International Economics event (webinar), Wednesday 13 May at 1300GMT
- He is billed to discuss his economic outlook, but is also to expected to address monetary policy (more on this below)
- text with a Q&A to follow
Also, a note for the diary - Powell has been scheduled to speak again on May 21 at a Fed event (addressing the pandemic specifically). I haven't got a time for this yet. Brainard will speak at the same event.
Powell and Brainard, with some guy talking about his recent fishing trip, I guess ???