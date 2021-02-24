Fed Clarida: prospects have brightened, outlook downside diminished
Fed's Clarida speaking on the economy
- will take some time for economy to see pre-virus levels
- prospects have brightened, outlook downside diminished
- FOMC to keep accommodating until outcomes reached
- pace of recovery has moderated due to virus resurgence
- Covid infections in the United States, spread of coronavirus variance pose downside risk to very near term outlook
- Fed is committed to using full range of tools to support the economy, make recovery robust and rapid