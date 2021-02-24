Fed Clarida: prospects have brightened, outlook downside diminished

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Clarida speaking on the economy

  • will take some time for economy to see pre-virus levels
  • prospects have brightened, outlook downside diminished
  • FOMC to keep accommodating until outcomes reached
  • pace of recovery has moderated due to virus resurgence
  • Covid infections in the United States, spread of coronavirus variance pose downside risk to very near term outlook
  • Fed is committed to using full range of tools to support the economy, make recovery robust and rapid
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose