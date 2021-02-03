Fed Evans says its critical that the Federal Reserve 'sees through' temporary price increases

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

says he is optimistic on the economic outlook, but inflation is 'far too low'

sees US GDP growing 5% to 6% this year; 2% to 3% in 2022, 2023

sees US unemployment close to 3.5% by the end of 2023

inflation will not be back to goal until the mid-2020s

says his forecast assumes additional fiscal package of half Biden's proposed $1.9 trln

says Fed is committed to using all available tools

he expects inflation to rise temporarily this spring, but to end the year around 1.5% to 1.75%

'reasonably confident' of meeting max employment goal over the next three years; more worried on inflation goal

critical to 'look through' temporary price increases, not even think about adjusting policy

'I see us staying the course for a while'

You'll recall only a couple of weeks ago many Fed officials were floating the QE 'taper' idea. Fed Chair Powell kicked some ass though and we will not getting that from any of them for a while.



