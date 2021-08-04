Fed lining up for taper announcement? Waller, Clarida, Bullard, now even Daly.
The tide appears to be on the turn at the Federal Reserve if recent remarks from officials are anything to by:
- ICYMI - Fed's Waller concedes a tapering announcement could come in September
- Clarida Q&A: I have been surprised by the fall in yields
- Feds Clarida: Expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by end of 2022
- Feds Bullard: The last time had a run up in cases, it did not have a big impact on the economy
And, this guy has been on about tapering for weeks (months?) now:
Mary Daly remarks just now too:
The next scheduled event when Powell might give us confirmation is Jackson Hole,
- August 26 to 28.
After that perhaps September?