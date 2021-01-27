Federal Reserve FOMC meeting today - preview

The Federal Open Market Committee statement is due at

FOMC statement is due on Wednesday 27 January 2021 at 2pm NY time (1900GMT.)

Chair Powell's press conference is at 1930GMT Earlier previews here: Earlier previews here:

And not mine but this one from a great source, scroll down the page for the FOMC preview but the preamble is great, plenty of info:

OK, this now is via eFX, MYFG's preview in brief:

"We expect the Fed to reiterate a dovish policy signal at this week's FOMC meeting. The Fed are likely to re-emphasize that it is still too early to talk about slowing the pace of QE at the current juncture despite the increased likelihood of bigger fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration"

"We expect the Fed to more seriously consider a signal that it is planning to slow the pace of QE later this year if effective vaccines have supported a stronger economic recovery. While a QE taper announcement could be delivered later this year, the Fed may not begin to slow the pace of QE purchases until next year"







