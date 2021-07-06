Federal Reserve FOMC minutes (June meeting) are published Wednesday 7 July 2021

Minutes to the June 15-16 meeting are due at 1800 GMT.

At the meeting (in a very brief summary)

members moved forward expectations for rate hikes

talked about tapering asset purchasing

The minutes will be scoured for further indications around timing of tapering QE, also risks to the economic outlook that may delay tapering (and on the flip side, what may shift it forward).





The buying of USTs (lower yields) may be indicative that the bond market is seeing risks of having hit 'peak growth', or that inflation is indeed transitory (these are two possibilities for the bond market bid amongst countless other explanations out there). Perhaps the minutes will shed more light on what the Federal Open Market Committee is thinking.







