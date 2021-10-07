Federal Reserve speaker coming up Thursday 7 October 2021 - Cleveland Fed President Mester

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is scheduled to participate in a policy panel

before the "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2021", which is hosted by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Center for Inflation Research

From 11.45am US ET, which is 1545 GMT.

Inflation is a key question at the FOMC right now, transitory or not? I posted this earlier:

Ex-Fed New York President Dudley says the Fed is fighting the last war on inflation Mester is not an FOMC voter this year (all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters).
















