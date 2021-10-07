Federal Reserve speaker coming up Thursday 7 October 2021 - Cleveland Fed President Mester

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is scheduled to participate in a policy panel

  • before the "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2021", which is hosted by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Center for Inflation Research
  • From 11.45am US ET, which is 1545 GMT. 
Inflation is a key question at the FOMC right now, transitory or not? I posted this earlier:
Mester is not an FOMC voter this year (all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters).

Who does get a vote this year? The list is here. 

