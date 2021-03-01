Fed's Barkin: I would be disappointed if we didn't see yields rise as the outlook improves

He sure doesn't sound too worried about the bond market developments

Bond yields remain meaningfully lower than pre-pandemic levels

Expects inflation levels to rise, but not to problematic levels

Remains confident that Fed will reach inflation goal in the long run

Economy is poised for a very healthy spring and summer

We're at the point where there's daylight on the horizon

10-year Treasury yields are at the highs for the day, near 1.44%:









Just take note though, that this interview was conducted last Wednesday. Still, it's not quite the headline that risk trades will be too comfortable with - especially if Fedspeak this week continues to reiterate a similar messaging.