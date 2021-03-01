Fed's Barkin: I would be disappointed if we didn't see yields rise as the outlook improves
He sure doesn't sound too worried about the bond market developments
Just take note though, that this interview was conducted last Wednesday. Still, it's not quite the headline that risk trades will be too comfortable with - especially if Fedspeak this week continues to reiterate a similar messaging.
- Bond yields remain meaningfully lower than pre-pandemic levels
- Expects inflation levels to rise, but not to problematic levels
- Remains confident that Fed will reach inflation goal in the long run
- Economy is poised for a very healthy spring and summer
- We're at the point where there's daylight on the horizon
- Full interview
10-year Treasury yields are at the highs for the day, near 1.44%: