Fed's Barkin: I would be disappointed if we didn't see yields rise as the outlook improves

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

He sure doesn't sound too worried about the bond market developments

  • Bond yields remain meaningfully lower than pre-pandemic levels
  • Expects inflation levels to rise, but not to problematic levels
  • Remains confident that Fed will reach inflation goal in the long run
  • Economy is poised for a very healthy spring and summer
  • We're at the point where there's daylight on the horizon
  • Full interview
Just take note though, that this interview was conducted last Wednesday. Still, it's not quite the headline that risk trades will be too comfortable with - especially if Fedspeak this week continues to reiterate a similar messaging.
10-year Treasury yields are at the highs for the day, near 1.44%:

