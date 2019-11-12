Fed's Barkin: Policy in a mildly accommodative place

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Richmond Feds Thomas Barkin

Richmond Fed's Thomas Barkin seems to be answering some questions from his speech in Virginia:
  • Fed policy is in a mildly accommodative place following the rate cuts this year.
  • Current level of inflation not the worst outcome given that expectations seem well anchored
  • Does not expect rate cuts to make a big difference in investment
  • Weak investment more a product of overall climate for business, uncertainty over trade regulation, geopolitics.

