Fed's Barkin: Policy in a mildly accommodative place
Richmond Feds Thomas Barkin
Richmond Fed's Thomas Barkin seems to be answering some questions from his speech in Virginia:
- Fed policy is in a mildly accommodative place following the rate cuts this year.
- Current level of inflation not the worst outcome given that expectations seem well anchored
- Does not expect rate cuts to make a big difference in investment
- Weak investment more a product of overall climate for business, uncertainty over trade regulation, geopolitics.