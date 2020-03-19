Fed's Barkin: We're working to address market problems as they become apparent
Comments from the Richmond Fed President to Reuters
- Focused on ensuring liquidity and market function
- Coming priority should be testing 'at scale' so protocols can be put in place for people to safely return to work and re-open businesses
- Takes comfort in economy resuming in China
There's nothing particularly notable here, no one is looking to Barkin for strategy on testing. It's clear the Fed won't let anyone fail. They'll take any collateral and lend in any amount.