Fed's Bostic: I've had one rate hike penciled in for 2022 for a long time

Comments from Bostic

  • Thinking about hiking in late third quarter or early fourth quarter in 2022
  • I've adjusted my expectations moving forward
  • We'll see where things develop, I'll keep an open mind. We talk a lot about data dependence and I'm going to lean into that in H1
  • We are not seeing signs of damaging inflation, we will keep watching closely
  • We are not seeing momentum in inflation that might be difficult but will keep looking
  • We're not seeing risks of a run in housing
  • If we can resolve supply chain and labor shortages, growth can rebound quickly

