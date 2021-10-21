Fed's Bostic: I've had one rate hike penciled in for 2022 for a long time
Comments from Bostic
- Thinking about hiking in late third quarter or early fourth quarter in 2022
- I've adjusted my expectations moving forward
- We'll see where things develop, I'll keep an open mind. We talk a lot about data dependence and I'm going to lean into that in H1
- We are not seeing signs of damaging inflation, we will keep watching closely
- We are not seeing momentum in inflation that might be difficult but will keep looking
- We're not seeing risks of a run in housing
- If we can resolve supply chain and labor shortages, growth can rebound quickly