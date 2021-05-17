Fed's Bostic: Pent-up demand will put pressure on prices, that is known

Bostic on CNBC





We will be looking at how rapidly the economy recovers

A healthy level of inflation is a sign that the economy is healthy and is growing

I'm not worried about housing much right now

The number of homes available right now is far below what's normal

I'm hopeful we'll have a 'more rational' housing market in the coming months

I'm going to keep my eyes open on inflation but now is not the time to worry about moving



We've heard plenty from Bostic in the past week. There's nothing new here but the strong, definitive tone about pinning rates is slowly evaporating from all Fed members.