Fed's Bostic says Powell's reappointment takes some uncertainty out of the Federal Reserve

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV

  • Powell's reappointment takes some uncertainty out of the Federal Reserve, which is helpful
  • Biden made a fine choice in Powell and Brainard
  • we should be considering how fast we taper
  • faster taper gives us more optionality 
  • expects inflation numbers to continue to come in stroing
  • could be open to pulling forward another rate hike if appropriate in his dot plot
  • open to pushing them back too depending on how pandemic plays out 
  • good arguments to be made to consider a faster taper 


