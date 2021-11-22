Fed's Bostic says Powell's reappointment takes some uncertainty out of the Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV
- Powell's reappointment takes some uncertainty out of the Federal Reserve, which is helpful
- Biden made a fine choice in Powell and Brainard
- we should be considering how fast we taper
- faster taper gives us more optionality
- expects inflation numbers to continue to come in stroing
- could be open to pulling forward another rate hike if appropriate in his dot plot
- open to pushing them back too depending on how pandemic plays out
- good arguments to be made to consider a faster taper