Fed's Bostic: US in a 'turbulent time' and volatility in inflation is expected
Comments from the Atlanta Fed President:
- The Fed would notice if inflation developed in troubling ways
- Most businesses do not expect price pressures to persist but economy is still in a transitional phase
- It's too soon to judge whether inflation trend is worrisome
The better bond auction and comments like this will help to cool the market's nerves, but between this report and last week's jobs data, there is plenty to think about.