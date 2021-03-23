Feds Brainard: Activity has picked up, job market is more positive

Fed's Brainard speaking

activity has picked up, job market is more positive



new Fed policy framework implies "resolute patience"



will take some time for substantial further progress



Outlook considerably brighter but uncertainty remains



watching inflation expectations data carefully, but says little evidence a tightening economy will produce outsized price moves



moving too soon risks unwarranted loss of opportunity for the unemployed



much uncertainty around pace of recovery, given issues like how much stimulus money will be spent vs. saved



Brainard is positive but toes the Feds mantra toward being patient given the expected transitory inflationary effects as well as the employment risks.