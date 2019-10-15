Fed's Bullard: Decisions on future cuts will be meeting-by-meeting
St Louis Fed president, James Bullard, speaks in London
- Says trade policy uncertainty factors into calculation
- Recent yield curve inversion was a warning sign
- Sees risk of inflation staying too low
- Sees risk of sharper-than-expected economic slowdown
Nothing that really jumps out of the page here from Bullard, as he is the most dovish member on the voting committee this year. That said, he doesn't sound like he's pushing strongly for a 25 bps rate cut later this month.
If that is anything to go by - considering he is the most dovish member - then perhaps we could start to see a shift in expectations during the week if other officials send out a clearer message on wanting to keep rates steady.