Fed's Bullard: Expect progress this year on returning to 2% inflation
Comments to reporters:
- We're still in pretty good shape for Q1 growth
- Expect progress this year on returning to inflation goal
- No reason we can't have a standing repo facility
- Must be careful with virus, there is a tail risk there
- Liquidity and repo operations have 'blurred' the Fed's message on monetary policy, given belief that it amounts to QE
- Waller is 'great' candidate for Fed board
There's nothing market-moving here but it affirms that the Fed wants inflation higher and isn't interested in moving rates, especially not moving them higher.