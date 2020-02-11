Fed's Bullard: Expect progress this year on returning to 2% inflation

Comments to reporters:

  • We're still in pretty good shape for Q1 growth
  • Expect progress this year on returning to inflation goal
  • No reason we can't have a standing repo facility
  • Must be careful with virus, there is a tail risk there
  • Liquidity and repo operations have 'blurred' the Fed's message on monetary policy, given belief that it amounts to QE
  • Waller is 'great' candidate for Fed board
There's nothing market-moving here but it affirms that the Fed wants inflation higher and isn't interested in moving rates, especially not moving them higher.

