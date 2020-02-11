Fed's Bullard: Expect progress this year on returning to 2% inflation

We're still in pretty good shape for Q1 growth

Expect progress this year on returning to inflation goal

No reason we can't have a standing repo facility

Must be careful with virus, there is a tail risk there

Liquidity and repo operations have 'blurred' the Fed's message on monetary policy, given belief that it amounts to QE

Waller is 'great' candidate for Fed board

There's nothing market-moving here but it affirms that the Fed wants inflation higher and isn't interested in moving rates, especially not moving them higher.

