Fed's Bullard: Inflation expectations are moving higher
Comments from Bullard
- Sees continued US economic recovery in H1 2021
- Labor market recovery is four years ahead of the pace after last recession
- Some downside risk to economic outlook remains
- US fiscal and monetary policies have been exceptionally effective, designed for a larger shock than the one that has occurred
- Expect long term rates to rise as economy recovers
- Negative rates are not a good option for the US
That's a hawkish set of comments but Bullard doesn't hold a lot of sway on the FOMC.