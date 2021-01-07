Fed's Bullard: Inflation expectations are moving higher

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Bullard

  • Sees continued US economic recovery in H1 2021
  • Labor market recovery is four years ahead of the pace after last recession
  • Some downside risk to economic outlook remains
  • US fiscal and monetary policies have been exceptionally effective, designed for a larger shock than the one that has occurred
  • Expect long term rates to rise as economy recovers
  • Negative rates are not a good option for the US
That's a hawkish set of comments but Bullard doesn't hold a lot of sway on the FOMC.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose