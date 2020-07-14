Fed's Bullard: No need for forward guidance, other monetary policy
James Bullard is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- stock markets have been rightly optimistic given better than expected jobs performance, boon to tech from shift to mobile technology
- Fed programs not causing financial stability problems
- Expects another fiscal package to be agreed in late july
- No need for forward guidance or other monetary policy measures at this point given low interest rate expectations
