Fed's Bullard: No need for forward guidance, other monetary policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

James Bullard is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

  • stock markets have been rightly optimistic given better than expected jobs performance, boon to tech from shift to mobile technology
  • Fed programs not causing financial stability problems
  • Expects another fiscal package to be agreed in late july
  • No need for forward guidance or other monetary policy measures at this point given low interest rate expectations



more to come  
