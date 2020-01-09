Fed's Bullard: Reasonable chance of soft landing for US this year

St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard speaks

  • Reasonable chance of soft landing for US this year from fast 2018 growth, 2019 risks
  • Bullard says businesses are adjusting to remain profitable even in the face of trade uncertainty
  • Recent developments suggest the near term uncertainty about trade policy has abated somewhat, and will be less of an issue in 2020 that was in 2019
  • Seemingly large gains in stocks last year influenced by late 2018 selloff. Index essentially unchanged from October 2018 to October 2019
  • Oil shocks may be neutral on net for US
  • Fed considerably more accommodative versus late 2018
  • Geopolitical risk elevated but oil prices matter less
Bullard is a nonvoting member in 2020 he is generally thought to be a dove but softened that bias in the 2nd half of 2019
