Fed's Bullard: Reasonable chance of soft landing for US this year

Reasonable chance of soft landing for US this year from fast 2018 growth, 2019 risks



Bullard says businesses are adjusting to remain profitable even in the face of trade uncertainty



Recent developments suggest the near term uncertainty about trade policy has abated somewhat, and will be less of an issue in 2020 that was in 2019



Seemingly large gains in stocks last year influenced by late 2018 selloff. Index essentially unchanged from October 2018 to October 2019



Oil shocks may be neutral on net for US



Fed considerably more accommodative versus late 2018



Geopolitical risk elevated but oil prices matter less

Bullard is a nonvoting member in 2020 he is generally thought to be a dove but softened that bias in the 2nd half of 2019